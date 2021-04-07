Left Menu

Maharashtra records highest daily count of 59907 new coronavirus cases; state tally now 3173261; 322 deaths take toll to 56652: Health Department.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:17 IST
Maharashtra records highest daily count of 59907 new coronavirus cases; state tally now 3173261; 322 deaths take toll to 56652: Health Department.

Maharashtra records highest daily count of 59907 new coronavirus cases; state tally now 3173261; 322 deaths take toll to 56652: Health Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Major powers meet separately with U.S., Iran on nuclear deal

Diplomats from major powers met separately on Wednesday with Iran and the United States to discuss how to bring both back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago. Neither the United States nor Ir...

Syria: Israel fired missiles on suburbs of capital Damascus

Israel carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs early Thursday, Syrias state media reported with no immediate word on any casualties.State news agency, SANA, said Syrian air defenses were abl...

Soccer-Tuchel pleased with Chelsea reaction to beat Porto after WBA shock

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel praised his side for overcoming the shock of last weeks 5-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion as they beat Porto 2-0 in Wednesdays Champions League quarter-final first leg. Chelsea conceded more than double the amou...

Chauvin had no need for force after Floyd was handcuffed and prone, expert testifies

A national expert in the proper use of force by police testified on Wednesday that former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin had no need to kneel on the neck of George Floyd once he was handcuffed and prone. Los Angeles Police Department Ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021