Maharashtra records highest daily count of 59907 new coronavirus cases; state tally now 3173261; 322 deaths take toll to 56652: Health Department.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:17 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
