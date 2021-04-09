EC asks political parties to observe COVID-19 guidelines issued by it last year in all seriousness.

Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
Brazil registered 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 93,317 additional cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 348,718 total coronavirus deaths and 13,373,174 total confirmed c...
American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said, after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. The chart-to...
The United States has seen some signs of Iranian seriousness of purpose this week during indirect talks in Vienna over the nuclear deal that the U.S. withdrew from, but not enough and the main question mark is over Tehrans repeated demand t...
The Pentagon has said that its Navy ship conducting navigational rights within Indias exclusive economic zone EEZ without the permission of New Delhi was consistent with international law.India has lodged a strong protest against such a mov...