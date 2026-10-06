Most Americans support switch to Medicare for all health insurance

Most Americans now favor government-paid health insurance for all, according to a new poll, as voters across party lines see major healthcare reforms as a priority less than a month ‌before midterm elections to decide control of the US Congress.

Two-thirds of US adults — up from 53% in 2020 — said they are in favor of universal US health insurance often referred to as "Medicare for all," according to a poll conducted by health policy research firm KFF released on Tuesday. By party affiliation, 84% of respondents who identify as Democrats and 72% of independent ‌voters were in favor, while 66% of Republicans were opposed.

When told such a single-payer model would eliminate private insurance plans, that overall support dropped to 52% — still well ‌ahead of the 37% favorability seen in the 2020 survey. Medicare is the US government program that provides health coverage to about 70 million people aged 65 and older or with disabilities. Lawmakers, including US Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, have suggested expanding Medicare to ensure health coverage that currently relies heavily on employers. Most developed countries have a single-payer system.

The poll also found broad bipartisan support for a complete redesign ⁠of the ​US healthcare system at a time of ⁠economic uncertainty for many voters. "All year, KFF polls have shown that the public is frustrated with the high cost of healthcare, and that may be leading to a desire for change," said Audrey Kearney, a ⁠senior survey analyst at KFF.

LEADING ECONOMIC CONCERN Healthcare expenses were the leading economic concern for Americans surveyed, with 60% of respondents saying they are very or somewhat worried about affording health costs. Gasoline and grocery ​costs followed at 59% and 52%, respectively.

KFF's survey, conducted in September, includes responses from 1,328 US adults, the vast majority of them registered voters. Several progressive candidates ⁠this year in states that could help determine the congressional balance of power have come out in favor of a government-run health insurance system. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic US Senate candidate from Michigan, has argued that the change ⁠would ​lower costs and expand coverage.

Ahead of the November 3 elections, more voters are eager to hear congressional candidates discuss health insurance access, KFF said. Some 30 million of the 340 million US residents will be uninsured this year, up from 26.6 million in 2025, according to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office, as federal funding declines for Affordable Care ⁠Act plans and for Medicaid for low-income people.

Private companies, such as CVS Health, UnitedHealth and Humana, operate health plans for employers as well as Medicare and Medicaid plans. Asked about ⁠Medicare for all if it led to ⁠delays in tests and treatments, higher taxes and damage to the current Medicare program, as some opponents claim, Kearney said support fell.

It rises, however, when they are told such a system would make health insurance a right and could eliminate premiums and cost-sharing. "These ‌are the types of claims ‌opponents and proponents would likely make in any real debate," Kearney said.