In democracy it's people who begin game and end it, people of Bengal have decreed your 'khela' (game) is up: Modi on Mamata's 'Khela Hobe' slogan.PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:14 IST
