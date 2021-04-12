After his discharge from hospital, President Kovind thanks doctors, nursing staff at AIIMS, Army's RR Hospital for their 'exceptional care'.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
