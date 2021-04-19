COVID-19: HC ask Centre to look into the aspect of shortage of oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals on urgent basis.

... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The Delhi High Court Monday held that all insurance companies are liable to give effect to the Mental Healthcare Act 2017 in their policies from the time it came into force in 2018 and any delay in doing so would be contrary to the letter a...
Carsten Egeriis, who was named as Danske Bank chief executive on Monday, said he plans to continue the strategy set out by his predecessor for Denmarks largest lender. Chris Vogelzang resigned unexpectedly after Dutch authorities labelled h...
Britains government is considering a range of options to stop the creation of a breakaway Super League of European soccer clubs in its proposed form and is not ruling anything out, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday...
Mumbai City FC on Monday announced Bipin Singh has put pen-to-paper on an extension to his contract which will see him commit his future to the Islanders until May 2025.The 26-year-old winger from Manipur has had a season to remember as the...