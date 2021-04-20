Left Menu

UP Govt moves SC against HC order directing it to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:46 IST
UP Govt moves SC against HC order directing it to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

UP Govt moves SC against HC order directing it to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Govt

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anthill partners with Israeli health tech firm Kanfit3D for India market expansion

New Delhi India, April 20 ANINewsVoir Anthill Ventures, a speed scaling ecosystem that invests in and scales early-stage startups has announced a partnership with Israeli health tech company Kanfit3D. Anthill will help Kanfit3D scale in Ind...

Lockdown by judicial order may not be right approach, UP government tells SC.

Lockdown by judicial order may not be right approach, UP government tells SC....

India reports record daily COVID-19 death toll, many cities in lockdown

India reported 1,761 deaths from COVID-19 overnight, its highest daily toll, with large parts of the country now under lockdown, as the country battles a second wave that has left people fighting for hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. The...

SC takes note of UP govt submissions that it has taken steps to prevent spread of coronavirus.

SC takes note of UP govt submissions that it has taken steps to prevent spread of coronavirus....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021