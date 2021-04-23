We will make every possible effort to save every single patient who comes to us: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) Chairman D S Rana tells PTI.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:02 IST
We will make every possible effort to save every single patient who comes to us: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) Chairman D S Rana tells PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- D S Rana tells PTI
- Ganga Ram Hospital