Left Menu

HC directs suppliers, re-fillers to give information about oxygen supplied to Delhi hospitals; says there has to be transparency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 14:18 IST
HC directs suppliers, re-fillers to give information about oxygen supplied to Delhi hospitals; says there has to be transparency.

HC directs suppliers, re-fillers to give information about oxygen supplied to Delhi hospitals; says there has to be transparency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitin Gadkari receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Nagpur

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute Of Medical Science AIIMS, Nagpur. Union Minister nitingadkari ji took the second dose of the COVID-19 vacci...

Special corridor facilitated for oxygen tanker to reach Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in eastern Delhi

The Delhi Police on Saturday created a green corridor and helped Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in the eastern part of the national capital to get an oxygen tanker, officials said.According to police, a message and call was received from the gov...

HC directs suppliers, re-fillers to give information about oxygen supplied to Delhi hospitals; says there has to be transparency.

HC directs suppliers, re-fillers to give information about oxygen supplied to Delhi hospitals says there has to be transparency....

HC asks Delhi govt about its plan to augment medical infrastructure to deal with peak of current COVID wave.

HC asks Delhi govt about its plan to augment medical infrastructure to deal with peak of current COVID wave....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021