Portal on oxygen set up, to be updated every 2 hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers, hospitals for better management of supply: Kejriwal.

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
India set a new global record of the most number of COVID-19 infections in a day, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the storm of infections had shaken the country. The...
By Joymala Bagchi With six variants of concern VOC of coronavirus that is dominating global topography currently, India is grappling with three particular variants, i.e. the UK, Brazil, and South Africa, since the second COVID-19 wave struc...
Rebels in northern Chad are ready to observe a ceasefire and to discuss a political settlement after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, a rebel spokesman said on Sunday. The rebels, known as the Front for Change and C...
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that breakaway group of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI lawmakers are in contact with her party. Let the elections be announced. You will witness th...