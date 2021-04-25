Left Menu

Portal on oxygen set up, to be updated every 2 hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers, hospitals for better management of supply: Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 12:26 IST
Portal on oxygen set up, to be updated every 2 hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers, hospitals for better management of supply: Kejriwal.

Portal on oxygen set up, to be updated every 2 hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers, hospitals for better management of supply: Kejriwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus 'storm', U.S. readies help

India set a new global record of the most number of COVID-19 infections in a day, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the storm of infections had shaken the country. The...

Of 15,000 virus sequences, 11pc comprise of UK, SA and Brazil VOCs; B.1.1.7 dominates in India

By Joymala Bagchi With six variants of concern VOC of coronavirus that is dominating global topography currently, India is grappling with three particular variants, i.e. the UK, Brazil, and South Africa, since the second COVID-19 wave struc...

Chad rebels say they are ready for ceasefire and talks

Rebels in northern Chad are ready to observe a ceasefire and to discuss a political settlement after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, a rebel spokesman said on Sunday. The rebels, known as the Front for Change and C...

Imran Khan's renegade lawmakers in touch with Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that breakaway group of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI lawmakers are in contact with her party. Let the elections be announced. You will witness th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021