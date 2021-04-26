Left Menu

Many people found to be occupying hospital beds out of panic; please take admission only on doctors' advice: Govt to COVID-19 patients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:33 IST
Many people found to be occupying hospital beds out of panic; please take admission only on doctors' advice: Govt to COVID-19 patients.

Many people found to be occupying hospital beds out of panic; please take admission only on doctors' advice: Govt to COVID-19 patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Govt

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan national conducted suicide bombing at Quetta, claim Pak intelligence agencies

Pakistan intelligence agencies have identified the suicide bomber of the Quetta Serena Hotel attack, which took place last week, to be an Afghan national. According to The News International, one of the Pak agencies said that the suspect ha...

NAFA raises USD 50 mn through equity, ECB

Agriculture-focussed non-banking finance company NBFC Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency NAFA on Monday said it has raised USD 50 million approximately Rs 340 crore through equity and external commercial borrowing ECB route.The lender, w...

Ukraine's President upbeat on chances of Putin meeting over Donbass conflict

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he was likely to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine, adding that all sides were at the finish line of agreeing a new ceasefire.It seems to m...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures edge lower ahead of Big Tech earnings

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index dipped on Monday as big technology stocks retreated ahead of first-quarter results later this week, while investors awaited clarity on a new tax plan from President Joe Biden.High-flying firms, includin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021