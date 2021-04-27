Left Menu

Delhi logs a record 381 COVID-19 deaths; over 24,000 fresh cases with 32.72 per cent positivity rate: Health Department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:00 IST
Delhi logs a record 381 COVID-19 deaths; over 24,000 fresh cases with 32.72 per cent positivity rate: Health Department.

Delhi logs a record 381 COVID-19 deaths; over 24,000 fresh cases with 32.72 per cent positivity rate: Health Department.

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Private Florida school won't employ vaccinated teachers

A private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in South Florida has warned teachers and staff against taking the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it will not employ anyone who has received the shot.The Centner Academy in Miami sent a noti...

Delhi govt issues directions to withdraw order to set up COVID facility for judges at Ashoka Hotel

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued directions to withdraw an administrative order to set up a 100-room COVID care facility for Delhi High Court judges, staff and their families in a five-star hotel, hours after a bench of the court said...

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad tests positive for COVID-19

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.I was having mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 today, he said in a brief post on social media.The 81-year-old Prasad requested everyone who came in close cont...

Nagaland to impose partial lockdown for a fortnight from April 30

Nagaland cabinet Tuesday decided to impose partial lockdown with stricter rules in the state from April 30 to May 14 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, a government official said.The cabinet also decided to impose a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021