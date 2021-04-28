Three back-to-back earthquakes hit Assam, strongest being of 6.4 magnitude; tremors felt in Meghalaya, north Bengal: officials.

... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible help from the Centre to Assam after the state was hit by an earthquake. An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast...
Tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the main indexes ending mixed as investors focused on wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights. Electric-car maker Tesla Inc d...
Lackluster results from Tesla and 3M dragged Wall Streets main indexes lower on Tuesday, shifting investor focus to earnings from big technology companies, including Microsoft and Alphabet, later in the day. Electric-car maker Tesla Inc tum...
Tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the SP 500 and Dow ending near flat as investors focused on wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights.Electric-car maker Tesla ...