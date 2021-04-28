Left Menu

Govt says 500 new PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen plants sanctioned under PM CARES Fund, in addition to 713 plants sanctioned earlier.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:48 IST
