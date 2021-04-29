Delhi Lt Governor seeks report from chief secretary on preparedness for COVID vaccination drive for people above 18 years of age: L-G office.

... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
One person was charred to death and more than 100 thatched houses were destroyed in a devastating fire that broke out at Burma camp in Nagalands Dimapur district, a fire department official said on Thursday.The fire broke out on Wednesday m...
Royal Challengers Bangalore duo Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson arrived home in Australia on Thursday, cutting short their Indian Premier League IPL stints amid growing concerns over Indias COVID-19 crisis.The pair, plus compatriot Andrew Ty...
With dazzling displays of color including tulips in purple, yellow, and crimson, the Keukenhof flower garden outside The Hague usually rivals Amsterdams top museums as one of the Netherlands biggest tourist attractions. This year, for the s...
Italy on Thursday extended for 15 days COVID-19 restrictions already in place on travellers from other European countries, the health ministry said, adding that it had also imposed a ban on people coming from Sri Lanka.People entering Italy...