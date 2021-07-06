After meeting Cong chief amid feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab CM says don't know anything about Sidhu, discussed govt, political issues.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:24 IST
- Country:
- India
After meeting Cong chief amid feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab CM says don't know anything about Sidhu, discussed govt, political issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab CM
- Sidhu
- Navjot Singh Sidhu
Advertisement