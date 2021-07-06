India's democratic and constitutional polity is complemented by independent judiciary, range of human rights bodies: MEA on Stan Swamy issue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
India's democratic and constitutional polity is complemented by independent judiciary, range of human rights bodies: MEA on Stan Swamy issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stan Swamy
- India
Advertisement