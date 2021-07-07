Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Patel, S P S Baghel, Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh, take oath as new Union Ministers of State.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
