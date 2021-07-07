Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma from Uttar Pradesh, Darshana Vikram Jardosh from Gujarat take oath as Union Minister of State.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 18:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
