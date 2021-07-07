Bhagwanth Khuba (Karnataka), Kapil Moreshwar Patil (Maharashtra), Pratima Bhoumik (Tripura) take oath as Union ministers of state.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Bhagwanth Khuba (Karnataka), Kapil Moreshwar Patil (Maharashtra), Pratima Bhoumik (Tripura) take oath as Union ministers of state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Bhagwanth Khuba
- Tripura
- Kapil Moreshwar Patil
- Pratima
- Maharashtra
- Bhoumik
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COVID-19: All eligible beneficiaries in two Tripura panchayats fully vaccinated
All eligible people in 2 Tripura panchayats fully vaccinated: CM
Tripura govt announces promotion policy for employees on ad- hoc basis
80 pc of eligible population in Tripura received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
92pc journalists in Tripura received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Official