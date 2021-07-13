Govt rejigs Cabinet Committees; Smriti Irani, Bhupendra Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal now in Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs headed by PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 09:04 IST
- Country:
- India
