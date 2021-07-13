Left Menu

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, RCP Singh, G Kishan Reddy now part of Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, RCP Singh, G Kishan Reddy now part of Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.
Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, RCP Singh, G Kishan Reddy now part of Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.

