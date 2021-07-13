Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, RCP Singh, G Kishan Reddy now part of Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 09:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, RCP Singh, G Kishan Reddy now part of Cabinet Committee on Employment & Skill Development.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ashwani Sekhri not leaving Congress: Capt Amarinder Singh
Indian armed forces capable of giving befitting reply to every challenge:Rajnath Singh in Ladakh
Efforts should be made to find solution to issues through dialogue with neighbouring countries:Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Ladakh.
Our army has capability to give befitting reply to every challenge:Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Ladakh.
India will never forget sacrifice of soldiers who laid down their lives in Galwan Valley for country:Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Ladakh.