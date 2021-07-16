Prime Minister Narendra Modi stresses on 'Test, Track, Treat and Tika (vaccine)' strategy to deal with Covid.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 12:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stresses on 'Test, Track, Treat and Tika (vaccine)' strategy to deal with Covid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rugby-Flyhalf Mo'unga gets the nod ahead of Barrett for All Blacks' Tonga test
Turkey formally quits treaty to prevent violence against women
Paymentz joins hands with Opus India to recreate the history with latest edition of the 1983 World Cup Opus
Paymentz Joins Hands with Opus India to Recreate the History with Latest Edition of The 1983 World Cup Opus
You can soon store COVID vaccination and test cards on Android devices