Karnataka HC says the notice under Section 41(A) to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari was issued by malafide as it did not meet pre-conditions.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-07-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 16:02 IST
- Country:
- India
