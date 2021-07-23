Antony Blinken's visit to India is an opportunity to continue high-level dialogue, bolster India-US global strategic partnership: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 19:39 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
