There is need for regional parties to come together and form national front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: SAD prez Sukhbir Singh Badal to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 18:22 IST
