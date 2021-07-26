B S Yediyurappa submits resignation as Chief Minister of Karnataka to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan, says it has been accepted.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-07-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 13:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
