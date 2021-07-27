Delhi HC dismisses IMA chief's appeal against trial court order asking him to not use organisation's platform to propagate any religion.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 10:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
