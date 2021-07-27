Violence, which was never part of Kashmiriyat, became daily reality in J&K: Prez Ram Nath Kovind at Kashmir University's convocation ceremony.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Violence, which was never part of Kashmiriyat, became daily reality in J&K: Prez Ram Nath Kovind at Kashmir University's convocation ceremony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmiriyat
- Kashmir University's
- Prez Ram Nath Kovind
Advertisement