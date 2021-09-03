Is sole objective of National Monetisation Pipeline raising revenue over four-year period, asks former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Is sole objective of National Monetisation Pipeline raising revenue over four-year period, asks former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- P Chidambaram
- Mumbai
Advertisement