Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Adana Singhraj win gold and silver respectively in P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event of Tokyo Paralympics.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 09:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
