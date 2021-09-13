There is sea change in Afghanistan's political, economic, social and security situation, and consequently its humanitarian needs: Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 20:00 IST
- Country:
- India
There is sea change in Afghanistan's political, economic, social and security situation, and consequently its humanitarian needs: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Jaishankar
Advertisement