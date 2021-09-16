SC allows “as last chance” immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 12:39 IST
