Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match in Dubai.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:00 IST
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match in Dubai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Dubai
- Delhi Capitals beat
- Premier League
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian youth found murdered in Canada, community members suspect hate crime
This is a new beginning for Indian hockey: Dilpreet on Olympic bronze medal
Broadway musicals will be back soon, Indian Americans to lead cast in 'Aladdin' production
Cabinet approves agreement on recruitment of Indian workers in Portugal
Veteran's super League 2021 will re-lift the spirit of Indian Football