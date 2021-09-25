It is very important to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist attacksL: PM Modi.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 18:54 IST
It is very important to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist attacksL: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- PM Modi
Advertisement