Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa take oath as ministers, in first expansion of Charanjit Singh Channi's ministry.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 16:51 IST
Country: India
- India
