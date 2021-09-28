Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi: Party sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi: Party sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Gandhi
- Kanhaiya Kumar
- Rahul
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Argentina opposition leads in key seats in congressional primaries, early results show
Congress slams BJP over replacing chief ministers in Gujarat, Uttarakhand
PM Modi condoles demise of Congress leader Oscar Fernandes
Congress should take Sharad Pawar's criticism positively: NCP
Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes away at 80