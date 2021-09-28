Complete ban on bursting, sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to Jan 1, 2022, in national capital: Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
