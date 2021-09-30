Left Menu

Bengal extends ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till Oct 30; allows movement of people, vehicles at night during Durga Puja festival: Official.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:22 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

