Visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India highly productive: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India highly productive: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to commission INS Visakhapatnam into Indian Navy in Mumbai today
68th All India Cooperative Week held in J-K's Srinagar
India conducts over 10 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours
Varun Dhawan merrily poses with Indian women's football team
McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp plans to acquire significant stake in Indian fintech firm