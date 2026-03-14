Sabalenka and Rybakina Set for Indian Wells Showdown

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have charged into the Indian Wells final with commanding performances over Linda Noskova and Elina Svitolina. The showdown sets the stage for a thrilling rematch of their Australian Open Grand Slam clash.

Sabalenka, currently ranked world number one, showcased her dominant form by overpowering Noskova, securing a 6-3 6-4 win. With 15 wins out of 16 matches this season, she eyes her first title in the Californian desert after past finals heartbreaks.

On the other hand, Rybakina, who triumphed at both the WTA Finals and Australian Open, edged out Svitolina 7-5 6-4, overcoming initial challenges to remain on track for another significant victory. Sunday's final will be the duo's third face-off in half a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)