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Visa Fraud Scheme Leads to Charges Against Eleven Indian Nationals

Eleven Indian nationals in the US have been charged with visa fraud for staging armed robberies at convenience stores to falsely claim being crime victims for Green Card applications. They organized fake robberies, allowing clerks to declare victimhood on immigration applications for U Visas aimed at facilitating US residency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-03-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 08:55 IST
Visa Fraud Scheme Leads to Charges Against Eleven Indian Nationals

In a concerning development reported by US federal prosecutors, eleven Indian nationals illegally residing in the United States face charges of visa fraud. The suspects allegedly orchestrated a series of staged armed robberies at convenience stores, a ruse designed to falsely present store clerks as crime victims for immigration benefits.

The scheme aimed to exploit the U Visa program, which grants certain crime victims temporary legal residency and a pathway to a Green Card in the US. The U Visa is specifically for individuals who have suffered abuse and been cooperative with law enforcement.

Among those charged are Jitendrakumar Patel, Maheshkumar Patel, Sanjaykumar Patel, and others, who coordinated fraudulent robberies. The staged incidents occurred across Massachusetts and other states, resulting in initial court appearances for the accused in various jurisdictions.

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