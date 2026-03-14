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Thrilling Semifinal Run for Bhambri and Goransson at Indian Wells

Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson reached their first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal at the Indian Wells Masters, falling in a tense match. Despite their valiant effort, they lost to Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot 5-7, 7-6(7), 5-10. Their performance marked a significant achievement for Indian tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indianwells | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:38 IST
Thrilling Semifinal Run for Bhambri and Goransson at Indian Wells

Indian doubles ace Yuki Bhambri, alongside Swedish partner Andre Goransson, concluded a remarkable campaign at the Indian Wells Masters in California, succumbing in the semifinals after an intense battle.

The duo, unseeded at the tournament, fell in a nail-biting encounter against France's Arthur Rinderknech and Monaco's Valentin Vacherot, with scores of 5-7, 7-6(7), 5-10.

Despite the loss, the event was a milestone for Bhambri, marking his maiden semifinal appearance at an ATP Masters 1000 event, renewing hope for Indian tennis on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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