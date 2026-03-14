Thrilling Semifinal Run for Bhambri and Goransson at Indian Wells
Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson reached their first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal at the Indian Wells Masters, falling in a tense match. Despite their valiant effort, they lost to Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot 5-7, 7-6(7), 5-10. Their performance marked a significant achievement for Indian tennis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indianwells | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:38 IST
Indian doubles ace Yuki Bhambri, alongside Swedish partner Andre Goransson, concluded a remarkable campaign at the Indian Wells Masters in California, succumbing in the semifinals after an intense battle.
The duo, unseeded at the tournament, fell in a nail-biting encounter against France's Arthur Rinderknech and Monaco's Valentin Vacherot, with scores of 5-7, 7-6(7), 5-10.
Despite the loss, the event was a milestone for Bhambri, marking his maiden semifinal appearance at an ATP Masters 1000 event, renewing hope for Indian tennis on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Butterfly Table Tennis Super League 2026: Big Names and Rising Stars Shine in Player Auction
Table Tennis Titans Shake Up Maharashtra 2026 Super League Roster
Goa Gears Up for the Ultimate Table Tennis Showdown in July 2026
MOC Grants Financial Boost to Indian Tennis Aces for Asian Games, Davis Cup
Thrilling Upsets and Victories at Indian Wells Tennis Event