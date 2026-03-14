Thrilling Semifinal Run for Bhambri and Goransson at Indian Wells

Indian doubles ace Yuki Bhambri, alongside Swedish partner Andre Goransson, concluded a remarkable campaign at the Indian Wells Masters in California, succumbing in the semifinals after an intense battle.

The duo, unseeded at the tournament, fell in a nail-biting encounter against France's Arthur Rinderknech and Monaco's Valentin Vacherot, with scores of 5-7, 7-6(7), 5-10.

Despite the loss, the event was a milestone for Bhambri, marking his maiden semifinal appearance at an ATP Masters 1000 event, renewing hope for Indian tennis on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)