Aryna Sabalenka Aims for Glory at Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka, poised for another bid at the Indian Wells title, exhibited her dominance by beating Linda Noskova with a 6-3, 6-4 win in the semifinals.

The top-seeded player from Belarus reached the final in 1 hour and 28 minutes on Friday, preparing to challenge Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on Sunday.

Sabalenka's impressive 12-1 record this year highlights her formidable form; she hopes to claim victory after past runner-up finishes and a loss to Rybakina earlier this season.