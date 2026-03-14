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Aryna Sabalenka Aims for Glory at Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka advances to the Indian Wells final after defeating Linda Noskova. Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina, seeking to improve her record at the event. Her recent form, with 12 wins and only one loss this year, suggests a promising chance to capture the title and avenge past defeats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indianwells | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:21 IST
Aryna Sabalenka Aims for Glory at Indian Wells
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, poised for another bid at the Indian Wells title, exhibited her dominance by beating Linda Noskova with a 6-3, 6-4 win in the semifinals.

The top-seeded player from Belarus reached the final in 1 hour and 28 minutes on Friday, preparing to challenge Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on Sunday.

Sabalenka's impressive 12-1 record this year highlights her formidable form; she hopes to claim victory after past runner-up finishes and a loss to Rybakina earlier this season.

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