Chhattisgarh Police arrest Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj from MP over derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi: Official.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-12-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 09:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Police arrest Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj from MP over derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalicharan Maharaj
- Mahatma Gandhi
- Hindu
- Chhattisgarh Police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kalicharan Maharaj, others booked for making 'provocative' speeches in Pune
Chhattisgarh: FIR against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi
MP: Kalicharan Maharaj held for making objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi
Chhattisgarh Police arrest Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj from MP
Kalicharan Maharaj held in MP for making objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi