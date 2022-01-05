Mumbai reports 15,166 new COVID-19 cases, its highest-ever daily count, to take tally to 8,33,628, while 3 fresh deaths push toll to 16,384: BMC.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 19:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
