NIA declares Rs 4 lakh-8 lakh award for info on insurgents involved in attack in which Assam Rifles colonel and family were killed: official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 12:26 IST
- Country:
- India
NIA declares Rs 4 lakh-8 lakh award for info on insurgents involved in attack in which Assam Rifles colonel and family were killed: official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam Rifles
Advertisement