MHA sets up panel to probe serious lapses in security during PM's visit to Punjab that led to exposure of VVIP to grave risk: Spokesperson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:06 IST
- Country:
- India
MHA sets up panel to probe serious lapses in security during PM's visit to Punjab that led to exposure of VVIP to grave risk: Spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Spokesperson
Advertisement