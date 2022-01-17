Mumbai reports 5,956 new COVID-19 cases, down 1,939 from a day ago, to take its overall tally above 10-lakh mark; 12 more patients die: BMC.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 20:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai reports 5,956 new COVID-19 cases, down 1,939 from a day ago, to take its overall tally above 10-lakh mark; 12 more patients die: BMC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
Advertisement