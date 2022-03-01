India is deeply concerned that the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate.: Ambassador T S Tirumurti at UN General Assembly.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 01-03-2022 04:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 04:26 IST
India is deeply concerned that the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate.: Ambassador T S Tirumurti at UN General Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN General Assembly
- Ukraine
- India
- T S Tirumurti
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Era of Isolationism is Long Over: Mr. Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly and the Foreign Minister of Maldives at the World Sustainable Development Summit
EU will put forward UN General Assembly resolution to demand immediate withdrawal of Russian forces: Ambassador Astuto
Security Council vote sets up emergency UN General Assembly session on Ukraine crisis
India abstains on procedural resolution to call for special session of UN General Assembly on Ukraine.
India abstains on resolution to call for UN General Assembly session on Ukraine